It’s quite obvious that the two groups most opposed to Transgender Incorporated™’s attempts to sideline women and girls in their own spaces are middle class feminists and working class men. Although these last two categories are a little malleable (the first two, women and girls, are not) it is nevertheless true that both groups need to learn to work with each other for the future of the human species (no that’s not an exaggeration).

Although I am a big fan and have read my Dworkin, love Germaine and can’t stand Roxanne Gay it has nevertheless not escaped my attention that mainstream Feminism does have a working class issue. And that sometimes working class men have an unnecessary antipathy towards Feminism. For example the conflagration in Canada with Chris on one side and Meghan on the other is unnecessary. So it’s time to address it. We have a commonality for example in recognizing the good work of JK Rowling. So we have a starting point at least. We can argue about the chicken and the egg later.

Picture: Norah Smith, East London Suffragettes.