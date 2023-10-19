I've been banned by Arkmedic
For dissidence
This was my last comment to Dr Arcane Said
I guess that he didn’t like that….. 🤣🤣
The coward.
He thought that he could be a smart alec and got caught out.
The shill.
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Good for you!
It was duly noted Richard. Arkmedic is certainly a shill. The sucking up of people to him about what a wonderful article he wrote was sickening.
The best one could say about the article is that it was like the curate's egg, good in parts. His overall thrust was of course a load of bollux.
I noted a Laura challenging him who was banned I believe. Others challenged him too.
As someone said to him 'Are you just looking for an audience?' 'Yes' seems to be the obvious answer, and distracting people from the real nub of the COVID 19 issue; virology is fundamentally flawed.