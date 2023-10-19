Plebeian Resistance

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Kathleen Devanney. A human.'s avatar
Kathleen Devanney. A human.
Oct 19, 2023

Good for you!

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Baldmichael
Oct 21, 2023

It was duly noted Richard. Arkmedic is certainly a shill. The sucking up of people to him about what a wonderful article he wrote was sickening.

The best one could say about the article is that it was like the curate's egg, good in parts. His overall thrust was of course a load of bollux.

I noted a Laura challenging him who was banned I believe. Others challenged him too.

As someone said to him 'Are you just looking for an audience?' 'Yes' seems to be the obvious answer, and distracting people from the real nub of the COVID 19 issue; virology is fundamentally flawed.

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