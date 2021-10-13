How more vile can you get? I’ll edit this to the bottom later but right now it needs calling out. Scott is being as vile as it is possible to be here. Maybe you should turn that tranquilizer gun on yourself Scott, you’re sounding like a Nazi.

And Paul, considering your open misogyny (where you frequently call feminists ‘c**ts) and your advocacy of a damaging vaccine for kids who have immunity to COVID-19 (whatever that may be) I think you’re the one who is traumatising the kids. In fact I’m sure of it. Just not yours right? Wrong.

And we didn’t need that info on your sex life either.

This post is going to be a callout of people who are promoting mRNA “vaccines” in this country. By now they have no excuses to still be doing so (adverse events are through the roof). They are therefore putting themselves in line for prosecution. They can consider this blog post as a serving of notice that if they don’t cease they stand every chance of being prosecuted at a War Crimes Tribunal.

If you’re a Malthusian and think that the world’s population needs to be decreased, well start with you and yours thanks.

First up is Scott Milne, a rather prolific Tweeter. NZ Teachers have just been told that they have to be fully jabbed (whatever TF that means by then) by February 1st, 2022 by the kind government of Jacinda’s*. Scott is one who is on the wrong side of this argument, on the wrong side of ethics and one would hope on the wrong side of history as well (history is written by the winners, in no way would it be good for humanity for these cretins to be on the “right side of it”). Scott is a teacher in the Manawatu. And a Labour Party troll on Twitter. And s̶e̶e̶m̶i̶n̶g̶l̶y̶ definitely irredeemable.

The teachers who are campaigning for Clause 10 (and 11) of the Bill of Rights (NZ) to be respected seem to have his number.

* that Morronsville farmer from a few years ago was not that inaccurate but she’s a billionaire’s puppet tyrant rather than a communist. But I must admit to wondering if there’s a difference.

Still going several days later. Fascists are going to fascist I guess Scott.

The guy below, Michael Baker, is probably more of an idiot than a bastard, but nevertheless still wants to jab you with an experimental mRNA concoction which is erroneously called a ‘vaccine’. It’s likely that Michael doesn’t know that even the old style vaccines don’t make sense if you follow terrain theory, but they’re not as weaponized as these latest ones that he’s pushing that come with added ‘vaccine passports’ to boot. He’s also only an MD and does not have the training of an epidemiologist so his ‘expert’ status comes from publicity not qualifications. And as you can see by the whine, if he gets himself jabbed it’s likely he won’t be getting the saline version. Virtue signalling in 2021 has heavy penalties associated with it and he may be getting himself into a Catch 22 position. Criminal? Not sure, but he’s awfully close.

Update. I’ve since found out that Baker & Nick Wilson along with some idiot in Nelson have been planning for this since about 2016. Supposedly foresight, I figure it’s more like collusion. They plan for NZ to be a ‘sanctuary country’ which on read seems pie-brained as well as unpleasant for the majority. Criminal? Definitely.

Siouxsie (Susie) Wiles made her bed a long time ago (thanks Michelle) so she must surely realize that some decisions have consequences. She is consistently way out of line and here is another example of that.

Criminal charges to come? Well unless Siouxsie does an about turn and starts saving lives instead of ending them on behalf of Pharma Inc, then definitely.

Mayor Sandra Goudie should throw some shit back in her direction.

Sarah Jane Parton likes to think of herself as an Inquisitor of the Woke Tribunal. She is very invested. It is not at all surprising therefore to see this;

There is no chance of Sarah Jane redeeming herself. And she would deport the above teacher if she had an ounce of power.

Elsewhere her husband Luke Buda, who is an immigrant just like the teacher Sarah Jane would like to deport, is boasting that the vaccine has given him a larger penis. And he said that he’s not sure that was possible. On this we can agree.

Tak Luka?

More to come.