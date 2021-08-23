Duncan Garner interview

Right from the start Ardern is completely false. No NZr would miss this.

0:58 Maybe what Duncan got fired for, that hand up in the air - a warning.

1:22 Innovation fund or invasion fund? I’m a NZr, sounds like the 2nd to me.

2:03 fakes the amounts, seems ‘Mates in Construction’ will get most of it.

2:28 “not intended to be the final, uhh …..funding solution” (wtf)

3:30 ‘fix our system nationally” she looks a bit mean here.

3:54 she calls those in the mental health system ‘consumers’.

4:15 she gets asked about suicide and brings up the government’s Maori health system, supposedly raised to address injustices, but if you think that more fool you.

5:03 this is just really odd syncing here from Duncan ‘what happens’. What sort of glitch is that?

5:54 “mental health too” there’s that glitch again, how damned odd.

syncing goes completely out now.

8:28 ‘the wallabies just got treated like a kiwi” - I’m tempted to be rude here.

8:42 ‘your friend Helen [Clark the biggest nimby near …