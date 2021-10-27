Jacinda so foul
drove a wedge to quell
led us into a deadly dell
tried to raise the unvaxxed to hell
Remove her, remove it
Jacinda most foul
Grew clean and unclean
Claimed untermenschen
Drove wedges the size of molehills
Remove her, remove it
Jacinda most foul
From the school of Klaus
Said yous must raus
Or I will raise hell
Remove her, remove it
Jacinda so foul
Wants a country tiered
While she grows her beard
Boy is this getting wierd
Remove her, remove it
Nanaia most foul
Removes water from your dell
Gives it to the Blackstone pal
Tells you to go to hell
Remove her, remove it
Hipkins so foul
Tells Christchurch you're not well
Laughs at Smith mother of do tell
Drags the farmers into radiata hell
Remove him, remove her
Robertson mao and foul
A young mayo not well
Eyes on the big prize
Did put the country up for a sell
Remove him, remove her
World (un)health org so foul
Removed do no harm from oath
Sold the sick to the GAVI hell
Poisoned for all the daily loaf
Remove weird, remove it
Remove him, remove her
Remove her
NOW.