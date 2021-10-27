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Jacinda so foul drove a wedge to quell led us into a deadly dell tried to raise the unvaxxed to hell Remove her, remove it Jacinda most foul Grew clean and unclean Claimed untermenschen Drove wedges the size of molehills Remove her, remove it Jacinda most foul From the school of Klaus Said yous must raus Or I will raise hell Remove her, remove it Jacinda so foul Wants a country tiered While she grows her beard Boy is this getting wierd Remove her, remove it Nanaia most foul Removes water from your dell Gives it to the Blackstone pal Tells you to go to hell Remove her, remove it Hipkins so foul Tells Christchurch you're not well Laughs at Smith mother of do tell Drags the farmers into radiata hell Remove him, remove her Robertson mao and foul A young mayo not well Eyes on the big prize Did put the country up for a sell Remove him, remove her World (un)health org so foul Removed do no harm from oath Sold the sick to the GAVI hell Poisoned for all the daily loaf Remove weird, remove it Remove him, remove her Remove her NOW.