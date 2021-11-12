Jacinda is whirling like a dervish and Hipkins, thinking that he’s Aotearoa’s Vladimir Lenin no doubt, is in the background. Grant Robertson I guess must be the white saviour. Or is Grant a White Russian? A man of peasant background, resistant to cyanide and poison? That might be giving him too much credit, his magic powers are nowhere to be seen as he sends New Zealand into a debt that will require a law suit against billionaires and a likely re-nationalisation of the banks.

The lastest insanity now that we have version numbers to our levels (i.e. Auckland is in 3.2) is a revamped traffic light system. God they’re morons.

Jacinda you’re going to need to roll out Neve every night fairly soon now that your magic has been seen to be of the illusionary type.

BTW is Neve vaccinated?

P.S. Bowally Road, in 1951 the Dockers were a small percentage of the population and they still bought New Zealand to its knees. Dream as much as you like about blood on the streets (the Oddity really should stop…