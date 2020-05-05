This little ditty of mine was originally published on 1st August, 2019. Jack Brazil is the Green Candidate for Dunedin in the NZ national election that is currently slated for September 19th, 2020.

I'm not his greatest fan.

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those two pampered poodles Jack, what exactly is their carbon footprint Is their daily shampoo From a plastic bottle Is their food local Is it Taieri vegan Or is it canned horse from Dubbo Flown in on chartered jumbo Is your messiah a reworked Ronald Reagan Is there a thatcher in the rye Do your pews have cushions Is your theology liberational How much does your preacher cost exactly..... #poetry #jackbrazil