Zero AI was used for this article.

When this article appeared in the Otago Daily Times my first thought was that it was very likely to be Jack Brazil.

“Ex-political figure spat on woman in Dunedin bar fracas”

And sure enough it was (click image for the latest article)

Jack Brazil with other morons outside Court in Dunedin 17 July 2026

As he has form.

“Police seek man with Jack Brazil when he was shot”

That was quite the story, Brazil had driven himself to the ‘co-operative’ cafe (formerly the Asian restaurant as you can see in the pic below) after he had been shot by, well who knows but there are rumours.

He was then taken to hospital from there. Nobody was ever arrested for this shooting but the rumours were that the other guy in the car was the moron Rubashkyn who was more or less on the run at the time for an assault on Posie Parker. He’s a guy called Luis who is pretending to be a gal called Eli (he also goes by the surname Golberstein - I guess after boyfriend see below). He ended up in New Zealand somehow after getting into strife in Hong Kong.

He is said to be from Columbia but he was born in Ukraine as far as I know. He also has some Israeli connections as his boyfriend is an Israeli named Itamar Golber.

If you’re thinking Mossad by now I’m definitely with you on that. Lots of young Israelis head to New Zealand every year. Not all of them are innocent backpackers.

Anyway back to Jack Brazil. The guy who once again headed to Moray Place when he was in some strife. The cafe “safe place” as above is now called “Yours” apparently (please note that I am no longer in Dunedin) but I figure it’s “Theirs”. Jack once again seems to have headed to this “cafe” last November after smashing glasses and spitting on bar managers as to wit “Despite being told repeatedly he was under arrest, the man denied that was the case and ran off. He was eventually caught and arrested in Moray Place.”

For some background our boy Jack was the Green Candidate for Dunedin in 2020, the NZ Green Party having such good taste in candidates.

“Electoral playing field has taken shape”

He lost.

He is also very active in Dunedin woke politics. Of course.

Somewhat later he went to Ireland for a year or two. While there he got into a spat of trouble as well on November 23rd, 2023 with riots happening at the time.

“Man accused of burglary of Footlocker during Dublin riots claims he has an alibi, court hears”

But that’s almost the last we hear of this other than others who were also caught up in it. How did you get away with that one Jack? The articles states that “Legal aid was granted after the court heard Mr Brazil was not working and did not have means or assets.”

Maybe Ireland that is a lie? Did you check eBay?

Meanwhile back in Dunedin “Community Magistrate Sarah Steele said references provided from Brazil’s supporters showed the crimes were out of character.

He had no history of violence and she believed it was unlikely he would come before the court again.” as per the first article linked.

Yeah right. I give it 12 months. And yes I do know Jack and yes he is unpleasant.

33 years old.