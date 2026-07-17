Plebeian Resistance

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Stephen Simac
Jul 18

His alibi? He was hunting for 4 leaf clovers down under in the Green Party. Emerald Isles all look like Foot Lockers to Green Party candidates. Probably site shopping for the New Jerusalem.

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Fleijoa.'s avatar
Fleijoa.
Jul 17

Looks like a crackhead, maybe just a spitting serpent.

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