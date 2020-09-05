![](https://i.snap.as/28XURjw.jpg)

*Cynthia Shaw*

And you thought the craziness had disappeared with the corporate takeover of the Green Party? And yes it is relevant because James and his wife were still living with his mum and wife until a few years ago, and may still be (albeit the house at Te Aro was sold, for 1.6m, in 2018).

And yes the Shaws are a well known farming dynasty halfway between Gisborne and Opotiki although James' father (I assume that it's father, but I guess it could be mother) seems to be from an Opotiki based division.

*P.S. Dayan Qigong is claimed to be based on the movements of geese.*

#jamespeshaw #greenpartyNZ #greens #goose