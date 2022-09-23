Although he’s not as difficult as Aaron or Sophie, in fact he’s fairly easy to get along with he is a little too keen to cosy up to Aaron and Sophie (the two worst Mayoral candidates).

But I think that I’ve figured out why Jett tries to point out that he’s committed to Dunedin all the time.

As his email for his mayoral website is an Otumotai College (in Tauranga) one even though it was registered on August 6th this year. He has also said that he is a member of the Bethlehem Church which I seem to remember as an evangelical one. In Tauranga.



When I asked him if Brian Roper was one of his lecturers he had to google it. That was odd.

Maybe Jett is one of the VFF candidates? Is he even at Otago University?

But for sure it looks like he’s not lived in Dunedin very long at all. A carpet bagger?

Are you old enough to vote Jett?

And why do i keep seeing Key Systems GmBH on all these registrations. Is Bauer putting them up to this?