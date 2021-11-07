Unless I get to a 1,000 subscribers or so this blog is going to remain free of charge. It may even remain free of charge if I do get to that (and it’s a long way off).

But occasionally I make a blog post a paying one. These posts are always a go at one of the local gaslighters here (in Australasia, mostly NZ) and I figure if they want to read it they can pay for it. OTOH if you want the text just say so and most likely I’ll send it to you (unless I think you’re a proxy for said gaslighters).

So please no need to pay for a subscription here for a while, if at all. For the moment I have independent means of support and am not a full time writer.

But for those who do subscribe, thanks.