Plebeian Resistance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Seager's avatar
Richard Seager
Mar 10, 2022Edited

I was just thinking, they didn't check her vaccination pass. Nor the two other women with her 🙂

Reply
Share
2 replies by Richard Seager and others
Rascal Nick Of's avatar
Rascal Nick Of
Mar 9, 2022

You are an inspiration. Resist and be free.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Richard Seager and others
80 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Richard Seager · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture