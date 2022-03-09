She was heading into the Esplanade restaurant and I was waiting outside as a 2nd class customer for my coffee.

So she got an earful. And a finger a few seconds later after she’d sat down.

I also told her security detail that their masks were doing them harm. About a minute later as I walked away someone who looked part of her detail (he didn’t identify himself) asked me to have a chat with him to which I said no.

I then took the dog for a walk as it looked like I’d get hassled if I didn’t.

She looked chastened. Hopefully she was.

Resign Jacinda.

More later.

About 5 minutes after my rejoinder.

Prostrated version.