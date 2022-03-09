Just called Jacinda a POS to her face
Yeah she's in Dunedin
She was heading into the Esplanade restaurant and I was waiting outside as a 2nd class customer for my coffee.
So she got an earful. And a finger a few seconds later after she’d sat down.
I also told her security detail that their masks were doing them harm. About a minute later as I walked away someone who looked part of her detail (he didn’t identify himself) asked me to have a chat with him to which I said no.
I then took the dog for a walk as it looked like I’d get hassled if I didn’t.
She looked chastened. Hopefully she was.
Resign Jacinda.
More later.
About 5 minutes after my rejoinder.
Prostrated version.
I was just thinking, they didn't check her vaccination pass. Nor the two other women with her 🙂
You are an inspiration. Resist and be free.