Kashoggi, Epstein, Maxwell and 9/11 - is there a link
From the Epstein files
Just going to park this one here, I have not tried to follow up on it and I do not know who the person who wrote the email is.
Also there is another email, from Mark V. Iverson, that makes it clear that Epstein and Maxwell had known each other from College days and that Maxwell was considered a Mossad agent or asset from then as well. Quite possibly her boyfriend of the time, Epstein, was as well. Maxwell of course had money. So Epstein was off to a good start.
Nothing to see here Richard. Move along. Ahem. ;-)
Certainly something for everyone with 3.5million emails.
Celia Farber is following the "torture" email and what a web of globalist bankers and government it leads to.
Really, one would think that the world cannot continue on with these perverts in power.
Is that why this is sprung now - to make us prefer to be fleeced and controlled by AI instead.
Good old MSM - they can't say that it's all a conspiracy theory, so they blame the Russians.