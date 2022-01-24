Plebeian Resistance

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
Jan 24, 2022

50 000 trucks LOL that is going to be a mayor traffic jam. Oh Trudeau is going to Florida? May be going to Cuba after that ?

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Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
Jan 25, 2022Edited

Yeah Kazakhstan is really weird, not even alt media knows what's really happening there... So I wouldn't be surprised

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