And I’m wondering if they’ve caused the back-downs in places like the UK, Ireland and, allegedly, Israel. The Quiggen Report is the main source for Canada Truckers and may they overcome.

Trudeau is allegedly heading out for holidays on the 29th January, to Florida I guess. Is he abdicating?

And those Kazakh rumours;

When are you going to piss off Jacinda?

And the other 118 MPs of the NZ Parliament. Only one NZ MP has put her hand up for the people so far. The rest of you are a treacherous pack of slugs, especially you Chris Bishop.