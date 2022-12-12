Plebeian Resistance

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Fay's avatar
Fay
Dec 13, 2022

Very creative. Eric is a hero. I missed the part where he

got that nasty lump on the head. He didn’t deserve that.

Was it something to do with the barcode malfunctioning?

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Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
Dec 12, 2022

The lump on Eric's head doesn't look too good.

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