Ken Avidor's "Unjabbed" series
Well worth a look
Links to Ken’s Blog to watch the episodes are linked (in green). The first 3 episodes are on the same link so I’ve just linked to Youtube for those ones. The last three will link to Ken’s blog to watch there, either click on image or on the green link.
Episode one of six
Episode two of six
Episode three of six
Episode four of six
Episode five of six
Final episode of the series (six of six)
Very creative. Eric is a hero. I missed the part where he
got that nasty lump on the head. He didn’t deserve that.
Was it something to do with the barcode malfunctioning?
The lump on Eric's head doesn't look too good.