Americans in Vietnam

St Matthews in Auckland today, Super (shot) Saturday.

The American version is an adaption of “Cognovit Dominus qui sunt eius” or “God knows who are his” via “Caedite eos. Novit enim Dominus qui sunt eius” allegedly spoken by the commander of the Albigensian Crusade, prior to the massacre at Béziers on 22 July 1209, in a Catholics versus Carthars stoush.

I think these priest smartarses at St Michaels need to get their “jabs”.