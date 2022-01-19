Plebeian Resistance

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John Raymond's avatar
John Raymond
Jan 19, 2022Edited

God's work speaking for these children.

I told my 5 siblings: don't murder my nieces and nephews and grand nieces and grand nephews.

Not a "socially skilled person "

They're probably really angry.

I don't care

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=sR6UeVptzRg

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Stegiel's avatar
Stegiel
Jan 19, 2022

I am curious how many have to die before a critical mass is reached.

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