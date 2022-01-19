The new media (facebook, google, twitter) is doing a ‘safe and effective’ job on deleting all references to the kids who are dying from the vaccines around the place. For example try and follow up on Allison Coleman in Sydney and you’ll find claims from Snopes that Allison herself is invented but the person who released the information is quite real and adamant that it did occur. Hopefully there will be some follow-up on this in a later post of mine. Also on the North Shore of Auckland (which is much like the North Shore of Sydney in both demographics and wealth) there were reports of 5 kids collapsing at a ‘vaccine event’ but this is refuted by the Labour Party trolls on Twitter who admit only to 1 kid collapsing of a cause unrelated to the vaccines or say that it doesn’t matter anyway. Yeah, right.

So without further ado let’s get onto the kids who have died, and some who have been injured, from these vaccines and can be verified.

Links to the stories via the pictures/graphics.

Ambar Suarez, 3yo, Argentina, death by Pfizer.

Cheyenne Braun, 15yo, Germany, death by Pfizer.

Cheyenne with her mum (you bet I’m going for the heart strings)

Jack Thomas O’Drain, 13yo, New Jersey, death by Pfizer.

An anonymous boy outside a vaccination clinic (sign to your left) in North Canterbury (likely Rangiora) New Zealand, yesterday, injury by Pfizer. (from Twitter will find the link later)

Li Boyi, Henan province, China, 12yo, death by SinoVac (her mother has since been taken into custody for daring to demand answers)

Maisy Evans, 17yo, (dis)United Kindom, likely AstraZeneca related.

Ernesto Ramirez Jr, 16yo, Mission, Texas, death by Pfizer (his father is now an activist against the vaccines)

Sarah Jessica Blatner, 14yo, Florida/Israel, death by Pfizer (link is to her last video where she tells you all about her experience) (updated to a new link because of reports of 404 errors)

Update due to reports of 404s: Alternative access to the link;

And lastly for now, although this is going to get a lot worse unfortunately as 5-11yos are completely unnecessarily jabbed around the world;

Jacob Clynick, 13yo, Michigan, death by Pfizer.

Here’s a real vile add (there’s a few of them around) to sign this post out with.

Dear Santa (click graphic for the video link - update link is now to Daily Mail as previous link went 404 real fast)