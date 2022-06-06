Plebeian Resistance

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Duchess's avatar
Duchess
Jun 6, 2022

Saw this. Our pork production in US already owned by China. More fire sale to come. Couple this with declining population predictions and it is awful.

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Rick Larson
Jun 6, 2022Edited

Smart advice. Small bit of land and grow a diverse amount of food is first. There was an Oklahoma Senator who commission a study a while back on US Debt the main result was at 30 trillion any new debt would be absorbed by legacy debts and such instead of propping up the economy.

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