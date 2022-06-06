Kim has over the last 24 hours stated to Twitter and his followers the truth about the current financial state of the world. This was rather specialized information before, available, but not widely dispersed. Possibly the most vocal on the subject has been Catherine Austin Fitts who has a website at solariadvisors.com

Catherine, hooked into the American establishment, states that the decision to implode the American economy was made in the late 90s. I’m sure that she’s right.

Anyway let’s let Dotcom speak for himself (click graphic to go to twitter directly);

He’s saying that the United States is technically insolvent. Probably most countries are but the reserve currency USD is the difference here. Anyway he goes on;

I’m not Kim’s biggest fan (and he’s not mine as he blocked me on Twitter a few years ago). So I don’t particularly trust him but he’s right on the money here. He could probably say a little more as I’m sure that he’s privy to more than we see above.

Buy gold, silver, land if you can. Get to know your neighbours if you don’t.

Learn to grow vegetables.