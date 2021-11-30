Plebeian Resistance

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BigT's avatar
BigT
Nov 30, 2021

“Klaus Schwab should step down before it’s too late.” lol Whoever wrote this has probably been bumped off by the Clintons.

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dawn's avatar
dawn
Nov 30, 2021

damage or remove part of the surface of (the skin):

"the discharge is acrid and excoriates the skin of the nose" Sorry Rich, I had to

look up this word, he sounds like the most evil man next to gates on the planet.

It is about bad leadership, we have really bad leadership on the planet right now

and I know that the spiritual reset is coming is all I can say right now.

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