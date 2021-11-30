Klaus is a useless eater
Part 2
Reviews on Glass Door indicate strongly that if you’re going to run a dystopia best not to hand the reins to Klaus.
I think the following person was generous in their marking as the comments are excoriating.
Reviews on Glass Door indicate strongly that if you’re going to run a dystopia best not to hand the reins to Klaus.
I think the following person was generous in their marking as the comments are excoriating.
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“Klaus Schwab should step down before it’s too late.” lol Whoever wrote this has probably been bumped off by the Clintons.
damage or remove part of the surface of (the skin):
"the discharge is acrid and excoriates the skin of the nose" Sorry Rich, I had to
look up this word, he sounds like the most evil man next to gates on the planet.
It is about bad leadership, we have really bad leadership on the planet right now
and I know that the spiritual reset is coming is all I can say right now.