Plebeian Resistance

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Rob D's avatar
Rob D
Aug 25, 2022

Ain't that the "truth!". 😅

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Fay
Aug 25, 2022

Alex Berenson has received evidence that there was a lot of pressure on Twitter from the Biden Government to get rid of him. Twitter is not very popular in NZ or Aust. Not like it is in USA.

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