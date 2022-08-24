‘Know The Truth’
from Bob Moran
I’m not religious but this one is amusing.
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Ain't that the "truth!". 😅
Alex Berenson has received evidence that there was a lot of pressure on Twitter from the Biden Government to get rid of him. Twitter is not very popular in NZ or Aust. Not like it is in USA.