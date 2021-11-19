A British company called Lake Parime Limited has signalled an intent to build a crypto mining facility near Clyde in Central Otago, NZ. It’s right underneath the Clyde Dam that was built by the NZ Government back in the 1980s and opened in 1993. In 1995 its owner the Electricity Corporation of New Zealand was split and the end result was that Clyde Dam is now owned by Contact Energy. Contact Energy is a New Zealand company according to the welshman Jimmy Wales (see I can lie too) but a look at its shareholdings indicates that this is bollocks, it’s definitely part of the 147 companies that own everything shenanigans. So Contact Energy is gifting 0.65 hectares of its land near the Clyde Dam to the 2 pound company (pdf) Lake Parime Limited to build its crypto servers which is nice. Lake Parime is also registered as a British charity just for added hoots of ironic laughter. The view that the 147 companies that own everything is a good corporate citizen is a laugh, if it’s still possible …