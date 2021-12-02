Have decided to spam less, Substack is not Twitter. So rounding up items of interest in one post rather than several from here on.

Today is the last day of liberty for a lot of NZrs, actually all NZrs even the ones who have a vaccine pass. Tomorrow the idiotic ‘Traffic Light System’ starts and the Romans in the Government, and on its fringes, get to fantasize about their ‘suppression’ strategy. Meantime if you want to have a normal life you need a jab of death passport. Yes an oxymoron (for you Barry).

First up is Pandata’s Informed Consent form that you can download and use. The usefulness is that it is unlikely anybody will put themselves on the hook for the adverse events of these experimental death injections.

Click Here

Next is a very good essay by Larry Turner “Nitric Oxide and COVID19” an excellent write up on how to maintain real health in the face of this 'virus'. Well worth a look.

Sean Connolly, whom I know from my time as a postgrad student in the Geography Department at Otago a few years ago writes a very good article about the idiocy of his adopted (he’s Canadian) country. One of my favourite parts is when he points out how pathetic industrial agriculture is.

We need to feed ourselves

I respond online sometime around lunchtime today and the ODT just cannot bring itself to print it. This is not a letter to the editor, it’s just a comment on the online version of the article. It’s really not normally difficult to get one of these accepted, not difficult at all.

And finally why is Florida is trending in New Zealand. We know why.

Florida is not exactly close to New Zealand. New Zealand is also blessed in regards to climate, land and resources. So we shouldn’t be checking out Florida at 105k people at a time.

Jacinda Ardern you are a disgrace.