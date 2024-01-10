Plebeian Resistance

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Mike Huggins's avatar
Mike Huggins
Jan 10, 2024

How do we know you weren’t bought out by Kirsch?

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One Good Eye's avatar
One Good Eye
Jan 10, 2024

Cheers, if you're not familiar with the landscape it can be confusing. You're doing a great job on the blog !!

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