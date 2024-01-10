Last post removed re Kirsch & GoodCitizen
The Joke's on me
With further information provided by OneGoodEye the last post has been removed as the connection was weak due to the server actually being a Substack server.
The joke is on me.
With further information provided by OneGoodEye the last post has been removed as the connection was weak due to the server actually being a Substack server.
The joke is on me.
No posts
How do we know you weren’t bought out by Kirsch?
Cheers, if you're not familiar with the landscape it can be confusing. You're doing a great job on the blog !!