The solutions for this attempt at tyranny lie in different areas. Our personal health is the most important one, but fixing the financial system and getting rid of the billionaires, I don’t care how, is just as important.

But our own health is the most important, because as per the safety message on an aeroplane you need to make sure that you have your own oxygen mask attended to in an emergency before attempting to help others especially children. This applies here to this emergency as well albeit you have more than 18 seconds before you start passing out from a lack of oxygen. But not a lot more.

Masks

These stupid masks that we’re all told that we have to wear in normal life these days are oxygen restricting and CO2 enhancing, so remove them now, it’s very doubtful that wherever you live that there are actually any laws stating that you have to wear a mask. I suggest that you find out exactly what your laws say and if challenged thjen you should strongly indicate that there is a price to pay for the establishment to try and penalize you for not wearing one. Once again I don’t care how you do that. Also, if you don’t know this already, the supposed virus particles that you are allegedly keeping out (or in) are many times smaller than the holes in your mask. As others have said it’s like throwing sand at a wire mesh fence. Like below. Don’t be chicken.

Reporting Adverse Events from the vaccine

Next if you know someone in NZ who has had an adverse reaction to the Pfizer “vaccine” then after making sure that it hasn’t already been reported (it’s unlikely that a medical professional has done so as it takes time to report them) you should report it here. By doing this you’re making it harder for the Government and their masters (refer first paragraph) to continue to lie to you.

Alternative (or maybe ‘actual’) treatments

One of the first groups to provide alternatives for COVID-19 care was the FLCCC Alliance. Lots of good info on their website. I consider the vaccine to be COVID-19 as well so the advice, in my view, is good for those vaccinated who are having adverse reactions as well. You need to get your immune system up to speed.

In New Zealand we have the NZDSOS but to be honest they’re not that great at follow-up, but do send out material every now and then.

I’ll add to this post over the next few days.