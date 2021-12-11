Plebeian Resistance

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baboon
Dec 11, 2021

I really wonder if these people are just bought-off useful idiots, whether they think they will be the "more equal pigs" or if they are genuinely just stupid. Who wants to live in the dystopia that is being built?

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6 replies by Richard Seager and others
Rose Loomis's avatar
Rose Loomis
Dec 12, 2021

There is no curiosity or creativity left in journalism, period.

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