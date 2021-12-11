I sent this off just now.

Hi Grant,

In reference to the statement "That said, the severity of infection and the absolute risk of passing on the virus is dramatically higher in unvaccinated people." in this article;

https://www.odt.co.nz/news/dunedin/paper-vandervis-used-often-misrepresented-moh

It is the opposite. Please refer to;

and;

I can find lots of other sources that refute this claim if you wish.

And if you think that there is something to gain, for you personally, by siding with this totalitarian government as it tries very hard to frighten the wits out of everyone in the country then I think you should have a closer look at that too.

Lee Vandervis seems to be the only democrat on council. The rest of the councilors behaviour is atrocious. As is the Mayor's who must surely be the least popular Mayor Dunedin has had at this stage. Suggesting that one councilor should be on Zoom while the others are in Chamber is boorish. Leaving Lee Vandervis sitting in the chamber by himself is also boorish and disgraceful.

You are more than welcome to run this as a letter to the editor but I apologize that I cannot offer you a motza of dollars for doing so, as Ardern is wont to do.

Regards

Richard Seager