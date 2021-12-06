Hi Balmacewan Tennis Club committee

your policy of putting in the Traffic Light System at the club is wrong. The biggest issue is the 12-18 year olds at the club. They should not be getting coerced to have a jab that is, on every single bit of recent evidence, harmful to them. They're also almost completely immune to 'viruses'. You are therefore all on notice that if one single injury is suffered by any player in this age group due to your coercive policy on vaccines you will all be held responsible. So please read in full.

Your club is currently sustained by the 100 or more children on your roster. They pay your fees and keep your tennis club going. And in return you have decided to mandate an experimental vaccine on these same children (this is a fact, the vaccine currently used in NZ does not have anything other than emergency approval for use either here or in the United States). These children are also in no danger whatsoever from the Covid 'virus' no matter which scary version you'd like to promote.

Sorg, Al et al (2021) Risk of hospitalization, severe disease, and mortality due to COVID-19 and PIMS-TS in children with SARS-CoV-2 infection in Germany

"Conclusion: Overall the SARS-CoV-2 associated burden of a severe disease course or death in children and adolescents is low. This seems particularly the case for 5-11 year old children without comorbidities"

https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.11.30.21267048v1.full.pdf

Note that not a single healthy child between the ages of 5 and 18 died of Covid in Germany in the first 15 months of the epidemic. Not one. The same is true all over the world. And yet you demand that 12-18 year olds have to be vaccinated at the Balmacewan Tennis Club?

These vaccines come with heart problems galore for this age group mainly because they're fitter than you or me and their body tries harder to get rid of the vaccine (I wonder why);

Here el gato malo (he's a ……. but I'm going to respect his anonymity) explains why the 8th column above is bogus (its sources should be added together and not averaged). But even so the figures are extreme

You will note that the rate of Myocarditis is 9 times higher in the 12-17 year age group for boys than it is in the 50-79 year age group for men which most of you are in. This is because the vaccine, which is the same one no matter your age, is more strongly resisted in strong healthy young children, especially boys. And sportspeople. Excuse the sources but this is something that the main stream media is being paid to ignore. This was not a valid defense at Nuremberg and will not be a valid defense at the huge number of trials that are going to result from this all around the world. Anyway;

Dozens of Athletes Are Dropping Like Flies and Nobody’s Allowed To Ask Why

https://newspunch.com/dozens-of-athletes-are-dropping-like-flies-and-nobodys-allowed-to-ask-why/

Here's a montage of athlete collapsing stories

Pfizer COVID Shot Effects: One 12-Year-Old Dies 2 Days After Shot – Another 12-Year-Old In ICU After Heart Problem

https://thewashingtonstandard.com/pfizer-covid-shot-effects-one-12-year-old-dies-2-days-after-shot-another-12-year-old-in-icu-after-heart-problems/

It is, you may have heard, an issue all over the football grounds, professional and amateur, in Europe. Even if the commentators microphones are cut off if they dare mention it.

Finally to try and keep this as short as possible and not lose your attention, we have this article in the Lancet which acknowledges that the vaccinated are now the ones more likely to show up in hospital in the UK. And it is increasing week to week. Next year it's likely to be a deluge.

https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanepe/article/PIIS2666-7762(21)00258-1/fulltext?s=08#%20

So the vaccinated are the ones with problems therefore the vaccine passport is useless (as the sick are more likely in the vaccinated group now). Separating them from their family, friends and sanity would be a crime though. As it has always been.

My suggestion would be that you should instead allow all players (I doubt that I'll be back) on the courts, vaccinated or unvaccinated. When Jacinda Ardern and her insane government move to mandate them for sports clubs like Balmacewan you should shut down the club and publicize that, with the reasons why. I'm sure the parents of the children will see this as very prescient of you in a years time. Which will be better than what they'll think otherwise.

Yours Sincerely

Richard Seager

Paid up member of Balmacewen Tennis Club