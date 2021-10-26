Leunig, Victoria’s favourite cartoonist, has been cancelled by The Age, a newspaper that has gained a lot from its association with the cartoonist over several decades. This is the cartoon that has caused most of the problem.

It’s right on the money in my view. Here’s the story from Rebel News.

Leunig is cancelled

It kind of reminds me of Garrick Tremain who is NZ’s best cartoonist but fell foul of the rabid cancel warriors a year or two ago and was sacked by the ODT. To be replaced by the execrable Yeo, who is seemingly a Governent shill. Yeo could never do the cartoon above (but then maybe nor could Tremain) and in fact his cartoons push the vaccine (there is only one in NZ, the very problematic Pfizer). His cartoons are awful and it’s probably indicative of this that there is only one way of contacting him on his webpage, and that’s via Facebook.