Plebeian Resistance

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Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
Feb 1, 2024

I'm a bit late to the party.

I don't know what's going on.

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20 replies by Richard Seager and others
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Richard Seager
Feb 12, 2024Edited

I spoke to someone Saturday about Dunedin's Eric Trump. Apparently he's a good guy. And no relation apparently.

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