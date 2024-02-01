Likely story Eric
Did you get off in the wrong Dunedin?
No photo aye Eric, just your doppleganger.
Maybe your father was correct. FYI here’s where Dunedin, Florida is. And also where Dunedin NZ is.
Better luck next time? (pssst the isolation should have clued you in boyo!).
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I'm a bit late to the party.
I don't know what's going on.
I spoke to someone Saturday about Dunedin's Eric Trump. Apparently he's a good guy. And no relation apparently.