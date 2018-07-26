So on in the public hall

An invite sent to Canada

Or was it to the institute

Anyway Stefan & Lauren

Invited in, lower ocean

Up stepped go or goff

Said no, piss off

And the rabble yelled

Free speech

and the other of the rabble yelled

punch a nazi

Brown shirt or black shirt

Ducked and plucked

You know what these rhyme with

Sure in their conviction of correctness

Or maybe some not really caring

What a damned mess

My grandfather stood on this hill

Against something

rather than for something

My grandmother stood on no hill

This is something for men to do

Well glory be, praise to the lead

rat a tat tat you are dead

Hey.

That is not the way that it was

War is horror

War has no morrow

Only aches of sorrow

Listen to the poems

Listen to the songs

Listen to the ancients

Before you spread this

To the children

#poetry #politics #idiots