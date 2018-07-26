Listen to the poems
So on in the public hall
An invite sent to Canada
Or was it to the institute
Anyway Stefan & Lauren
Invited in, lower ocean
Up stepped go or goff
Said no, piss off
And the rabble yelled
Free speech
and the other of the rabble yelled
punch a nazi
Brown shirt or black shirt
Ducked and plucked
You know what these rhyme with
Sure in their conviction of correctness
Or maybe some not really caring
What a damned mess
My grandfather stood on this hill
Against something
rather than for something
My grandmother stood on no hill
This is something for men to do
Well glory be, praise to the lead
rat a tat tat you are dead
Hey.
That is not the way that it was
War is horror
War has no morrow
Only aches of sorrow
Listen to the poems
Listen to the songs
Listen to the ancients
Before you spread this
To the children
#poetry #politics #idiots