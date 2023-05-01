London's Falling
A pictorial essay
To paraphrase the Clash from late 1979 / early 1980.
“The ice age is coming, the sun's zoomin' in
Engines stop running, the wheat is growin' thin”
Plebeian Resistance is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Well the Ice Age failed but London is trying very hard to bring about a human ice age, where everything is tracked. Try paying cash in the centre of London and you’ll be mostly out of luck. Of course I think that it’s still legal tender so if you leave say £20 on their counter for your lunch as you walk out into the London air is there really anything they can do about it other than run after you with a terminal in their hand saying “sir but you have to pay by card”.
I don’t think so….
Anyway here’s London mostly from Friday just gone. My comments were (mostly) added at the time as I snapped on my phone. They’re not in order.