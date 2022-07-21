Plebeian Resistance

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Fay's avatar
Fay
Jul 21, 2022

Those in power can't seem to grasp that the vaccines are not working. The attitude seems to be. keep on pushing them, as surely we can't be wrong. It's a bit like a person who puts a bet on a horse and is convinced the horse is going to win. Quite a shock when it doesn't.

Presently, NSW and Qld have very high cases. Nine out of ten who have died were fully vaxxed.

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Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
Jul 21, 2022

There are "cases" as long as there is "testing."

Fraudulent tests for a non-existent disease.

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1 reply by Richard Seager
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