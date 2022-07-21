Look at these Tasmanian Stats
The jabbed are absolutely dominating them
The latest variant of COVID-19 in Tasmania seems to be Pfizer’s.
Plebeian resistance (dot com) is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Click here for the link or click on the graphic.
Over 99% of the cases are amongst the jabbed.
Thanks to Goatgirl for bringing this to my (and others) attention.
Plebeian resistance (dot com) is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Those in power can't seem to grasp that the vaccines are not working. The attitude seems to be. keep on pushing them, as surely we can't be wrong. It's a bit like a person who puts a bet on a horse and is convinced the horse is going to win. Quite a shock when it doesn't.
Presently, NSW and Qld have very high cases. Nine out of ten who have died were fully vaxxed.
There are "cases" as long as there is "testing."
Fraudulent tests for a non-existent disease.