Looks like Aaron and his "leftie" mates are doing "research" on me
LOL
😂😂😂
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😂😂😂
SeagerForMayor.nz (also .co.nz) is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
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They may find one of your relatives was an Aussie convict who escaped to New Zealand.
If so, you could claim Australian Royalty, therefore they had better be careful around you.
Far right wingers .
Left vs right is just more political ideology.
In Orwellian it means they distorted past meaning of word and switched right to left .
In wokel its about trying to make things mean the opposite, man is now a said to be a "woman" .
Insanity.