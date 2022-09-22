Plebeian Resistance

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Fay's avatar
Fay
Sep 22, 2022

They may find one of your relatives was an Aussie convict who escaped to New Zealand.

If so, you could claim Australian Royalty, therefore they had better be careful around you.

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BDBinc's avatar
BDBinc
Sep 22, 2022

Far right wingers .

Left vs right is just more political ideology.

In Orwellian it means they distorted past meaning of word and switched right to left .

In wokel its about trying to make things mean the opposite, man is now a said to be a "woman" .

Insanity.

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