In the charged atmosphere around Kelly Jay Keen’s visit to Auckland on 25th March 2023 two recent immigrants to New Zealand, Luis Alexander Rubashkym of Columbia and Shaneel Lal of Fiji (and maybe SE Asia) came to the fore due to their anti-women extremism. I have screen shotted their entire Twitter timelines and have made them available on my VLOG at anarrative.substack.com

Golber, Ardern & Rubashkyn

It is my view that Rubashkyn’s Israeli partner (left above) has a very strong physical resemblence to the Green MP Ricardo Menendez March.

Google image search on Rubashkyn & note Ricardo Menendez March on the right

Shaneel Lal has just been named Young New Zealand of the year despite the fact that he’s a hateful shit and likely not to have New Zealand citizenship.

Shaneel hate

Shaneel begs

New Zealand seems to be where the dystopia is aiming for first this year. But they’re taking a lot of flak on this attempt right now.

There is another immigrant prick (my wife is an immigrant so please note the prick qualification) by the name of Sanjana Hattotuwa (from Sri Lanka) who I will write more on later.