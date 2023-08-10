On a flight from Melbourne to Queenstown recently and about 90 minutes into the flight (so over the Tasman Sea) I decided to check for MAC addresses due to recent conversations on Substack. There were a lot more than I thought that there would be.

The flight is apparently one with a capacity of 165 seats on an Airbus A320 Neo but there seemed a lot more MAC addresses than 165 so maybe some of those were the devices in the seats and passenger’s personal devices. I really don’t know as I’m a bit naive on this topic. Therefore I’m offering my screen snaps up for other researchers and I hope that they can fill me in with an explanation of what these addresses are. My screensnaps show about 164 addresses and I was only about 40% of my way through them when I decided I’d screen snapped enough of them.

The app used to scan was nRF Connect (the link is to the desktop version).