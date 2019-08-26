Magdalen Berns
2019 DCC election campaign post
Is currently in palliative care. She is brilliant, very sad news.
Here she is at her best;
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11:20 in is absolutely classic
P.S. I'm not sure how to start an embedded video at a particular point in the video, pinching the code from a link didn't work
#politics #magdalenberns #feminism
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