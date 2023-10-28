A lot of people are asking about this.

First of all the URL still indicates what the story was originally.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12682155/Maine-mass-shooter-dead-woods-two-gunshot-wounds-head-sources-say.html

i.e “two-gunshot-wounds”

And secondly it’s still in Yandex cache.

It was also central to this tweet by the Daily Mail (now deleted but not before 2 million views).

“Main mass shooter is FOUND DEAD in the woods with two gunshot wounds to the head” Tweet by Daily Mail.

This is via nitter.net an X (or Twitter) client which is better than the original.

Here’s the original.

“Main mass shooter is FOUND DEAD in the woods with two gunshot wounds to the head” Tweet by Daily Mail. Original version.

So yes the report was originally two gunshots to the head that seems pretty clear.