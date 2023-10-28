Maine mass shooter is FOUND dead in the woods with two gunshot wounds to his head, sources say
Yes two, here's the proof of that claim
A lot of people are asking about this.
First of all the URL still indicates what the story was originally.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12682155/Maine-mass-shooter-dead-woods-two-gunshot-wounds-head-sources-say.html
i.e “two-gunshot-wounds”
And secondly it’s still in Yandex cache.
It was also central to this tweet by the Daily Mail (now deleted but not before 2 million views).
This is via nitter.net an X (or Twitter) client which is better than the original.
Here’s the original.
So yes the report was originally two gunshots to the head that seems pretty clear.
tx for trying to document
-the narrative is already scrubbed and rewritten, but all the signs are there this was another engineered massacre
"fitted with hearing aids"
"heard voices in his head"
shot twice but is pronounced "self inflicted" immediatley
The police may have thought he was feigning death and also shot him, causing
the two gun-shot wounds.
Tragically, this person was suffering from a psychotic disorder, a serious mental illness.
It is said that 1% (possibly more) of the population world-wide suffers with this.
If someone breaks an arm or leg, has cancer, heart or lung failure, it is experienced
as ‘real’ and appropriate medical care is saught. When neurons in the brain are damaged,
the wiring out of kilter, firing erratically, the hearing of horrible voices, the resulting fear,
panic and paranoia causes a disconnect from reality…this is their reality.
For them it is impossible to see what is ‘real’ and what is not.
The underlying cause may have originated from some traumatic childhood experience,
triggered later by drug or alcohol misuse to squash the inherent memories.
There may be many causes.
The medication to control the illness is inadequate. This is recognised by many in the
Medical world who try their best treating an illness that denies compliance.