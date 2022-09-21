Andrew Whiley said to me at Opoho that this was the dirtiest campaign that he’d been involved in. It’s certainly the dirtiest one that I’ve been involved in. There are copious libels up on social media of course from trolls and bots, the most toxic parties to that, in my view, are in this order. Labour, Greens, National/ACT with Labour far out in front. As the central Government would seem to be involved this is very, very far from being a democratic election.

But in Dunedin for the reasons that Aaron and Marie Laufiso are illiberal Green candidates, and maybe that the Council has an interest in Aaron remaining there, those of us with more liberal policies are being targeted by those who are trying to hitch into council on Aaron’s coattails. And it will probably surprise some of you but Lee is a lot more liberal than Aaron and he’s also a lot more green than Aaron.

Last night Aaron guffawed (he does this a lot) at David Milne’s (also a lot more green than Aaron and a Mayoral candidate to boot) suggestion last night that you could extract methane from a former dump. That’s how green Aaron is. Supposedly he talks well. Well he’s also a shit with no environmental focus whatsoever.

Vote wisely.

The candidate meetings have seemed much like Twitter of late. There are real life trolls in the audiences (& on stage too I might add) and the Green Party is by far the worst offender. I called them out several times at the Business South meeting at the Hutton theatre at the museum. And the chief offender there was Marie Laufiso. Jules is also guilty of putting trolls in the audience. But this time, for all appearances, it’s Mandy’s troll.

Anne Marie has also been trying to provoke me, at the Union meeting and last night at the Women’s meeting in town. But at the Theatre meeting I seemed to have my own troll and Lee had Anne Marie all to himself. Nevertheless Anne Marie told me last night that she was there as support for one of the candidates and that candidate is clearly Mandy Mayhem Bullock. They indeed left the meeting together and seemingly Mandy was driving her home despite the fact that Anne Marie stated that she lived in Mosgiel last night and Mandy lives in Waitati, opposite ends of Dunedin making Mandy’s trip home an extra 40 or so kilometres.

I was on the same side of the stage as Lee at this event so Anne Marie Parsons was only a few metres away from me. She wears a large wooden cross so she has been quite noticeable before I even knew who she was. Lee was direct but I don’t think that he was out of order. What we have here, it seems to me, is provocation and exaggeration. Note from the story how Anne Marie admits to knocking Lee’s sign over? I didn’t see that but I would note that it’s a big sign so that would have taken some effort.

Dirty politics Mandy.

And I have another issue that I am currently making complaints to electionz.com and the Police about. Yes it is that dirty.

#dcc #dunedin #elections #electionz #leevandervis