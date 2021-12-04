These red areas here, the highest level of oppression, all have a high Maori population. Probably the only reason that Taranaki is not red is because it’s where all NZ’s gas comes from. This government is racist, maybe even more racist than any 19th Century New Zealand government, which also had its Maori collaborators too before anybody mentions Willie Jackson.

A lot who are not asleep at the wheel compare this to apartheid. Although I think the analogy holds to a certain degree this is different to apartheid in that apartheid was actually better believe it or not. Blacks and colored had access to different facilities or separate parts of those facilities. So the apartheid analogy is not quite good enough because at the moment New Zealand is much worse than apartheid South Africa was.

Did you go on the protests in the 80s against apartheid South African rugby? Then I think you should be protesting now. That includes you guys, the All Blacks, if you happen to slip by this blog accidenta…