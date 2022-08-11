Plebeian Resistance

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Richard Seager
Aug 11, 2022

I've used a chopped down version of #3 for the profile photo, taking the turned up collar out as well. I was tempted by 11 as well.

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Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
Aug 11, 2022

3 and 11 first thoughts from me.

Could crop out the folded arms.

But gosh, there's plenty to be *folded arms* about.

Those who are awake and against the WEF will like you.

Those who are awake and keeping quiet to save their own skins won't know what to do.

Those who are collaborators will be out to get you.

I will ask also some smart people.

All the best.

Cairn

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