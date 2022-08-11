Mayoral race photos
Back from the studio
My photos as just received back from the studio. If you can stretch to it, please give me your ratings from 1-11 for the photos (not for me). Thanks.
And yes I’ve noticed that my jacket is missing a button. These things happen.
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I've used a chopped down version of #3 for the profile photo, taking the turned up collar out as well. I was tempted by 11 as well.
3 and 11 first thoughts from me.
Could crop out the folded arms.
But gosh, there's plenty to be *folded arms* about.
Those who are awake and against the WEF will like you.
Those who are awake and keeping quiet to save their own skins won't know what to do.
Those who are collaborators will be out to get you.
I will ask also some smart people.
All the best.
Cairn