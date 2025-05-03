Me and AI, updates
Failing faster than it can be fixed.
ChatGPT gave me pretty good A3 posters a few weeks ago. Now it is rubbish at the same thing. I have seen this several times now and I figure AI is absolutely hopeless as a result (the effusive compliments noticed by many are likely a product of this). It basically gets caught in a loop that deteriorates at digital speed which humans cannot fix at human speed.
Here’s my latest chat about it with the AI in question.
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