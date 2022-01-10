The latest scare campaign in Australia has had the desired impact, as pedestrian traffic flow in the CBD of Melbourne which was already low at roughly 30% of what it would have been pre-Covid, takes another dive. With the rush to antigen tests and the resulting ‘cases’ it’s now sitting lower than 20% of pre-Covid levels.

There’s a lot of investment in Melbourne. Who’s trying to steal it?

These counts should be around 3,500 at peak, not less than 800.

Yesterday;

Today (It’s currently 1:18pm on Monday in Melbourne);

Resign, Dan.