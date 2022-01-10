Melbourne scare campaign is sending already low pedestrian traffic stats even lower
End the insanity now, Dan, or you'll hang
The latest scare campaign in Australia has had the desired impact, as pedestrian traffic flow in the CBD of Melbourne which was already low at roughly 30% of what it would have been pre-Covid, takes another dive. With the rush to antigen tests and the resulting ‘cases’ it’s now sitting lower than 20% of pre-Covid levels.
There’s a lot of investment in Melbourne. Who’s trying to steal it?
These counts should be around 3,500 at peak, not less than 800.
Yesterday;
Today (It’s currently 1:18pm on Monday in Melbourne);
Resign, Dan.
Good deducing Rich. Someone might be looking for bargain Melbourne CBD real estate.
The evil knows no bounds.
Me, DAN... I'll pick your replacement, any true Australian, then resign you little commie bitch.
But yours will do ! Peace