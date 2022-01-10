Plebeian Resistance

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Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
Jan 10, 2022

Good deducing Rich. Someone might be looking for bargain Melbourne CBD real estate.

The evil knows no bounds.

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2 replies by Richard Seager and others
John Raymond's avatar
John Raymond
Jan 10, 2022

Me, DAN... I'll pick your replacement, any true Australian, then resign you little commie bitch.

But yours will do ! Peace

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