I might write something about these bastards one day. This guy reckons they own half or more of Blackrock that along with Vanguard and State Street basically own the world right now.

But when I was investigating John Key’s background (former NZ PM and Merrill Lynch insider) I found out that Merrill Lynch had a habit of quietly renaming its companies then retiring the same with their liabilities to start afresh again with a brand new company with exactly the same shareholders. Hardly ever any assets to talk of. Their assets are you.

To wit;

https://find-and-update.company-information.service.gov.uk/company/00933211

Happy Easter.