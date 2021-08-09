A reminder that Michael Baker did not want the Olympics to go ahead this year.

Although nowhere near as bad as Siouxsie Wiles, Michael is nevertheless well down the track of not taking any notice of the evidence. He’s either got himself stuck in this hole of having to appear to take Gates’ gaslighting of the world seriously or he’s managed to pull in a subsidy over the last year. The result is the same, nonsense, nonsense and more nonsense. Michael grow some balls.

Originally published 2nd May, 2021.