I’ve put in several OIA requests over the last few months. Today I received from the University of Otago the one that I submitted to Michael Baker. This guy;

Well on the 1st October 2020 Michael received $4,951,981 NZD (3,389,260 USD) for “SYMBIOTIC: Integrated prevention of infectious diseases and long-term conditions” from the Health Research Council of NZ (HRC). This goes with the $497,056 NZD he received from the HRC on 1st May 2020 for “COVID-19 Pandemic in Aotearoa NZ: Impact, Inequalities & Improving our response” and the $682,000 that he received in various grants from the Foundation Trust University of Otago, Ministry of Health and the GAMA foundation since February 2020. Yes he’s the 6 million dollar (NZD) man.