Plebeian Resistance

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Richard Seager
2d

Two likes? Hmmm.

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
3d

Ah, money...

Money Motivates the Most Marvelous Manifestations! (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/money-motivates-the-most-marvelous

(Love His last name... LOL! Bury...er...Burry.)

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