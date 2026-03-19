Michael boasted recently of being at a party somewhere on the West Coast and of a Facebook executive (unnamed) who went outside to take a call while everyone else stayed inside. When that executive came back inside he told everyone that Facebook had decided to buy Instagram.

Michael Burry and his friends being prescient

Well fuck me I said to myself this stinks of insider trading. So I asked as you can see. Michael (who has Hungarian ancestors - we will get back to this in a minute) came back with facetiousness. And my posts also started to go missing.

Facetious Michael and unexplained censoring

As you can see if you check my post on that, the numbers don’t add up (hah)

Burry can’t add

There were two posts under that reply by Burry and neither of them were accessible. Substack or Burry? No idea, so I asked.

Hey Hamish

No response of course.

Facebook purchased Instagram in 2012. Shortly after Facebook’s share price fell and Instagram was basically stiffed for 300m or so. If you were a guy that was into shorting, or maybe buying shares of a company that was going to be purchased in a few days or a few weeks time well that’s useful info isn’t it Michael Burry?

Today when I thought of this again and figured I’d tag Michael into my article about insider trading and well guess what.

Burry blocks me

Well is that an admission I ask?

A few other things. Michael has been in cahoots with George fucking Soros at times. I guess they have their Hungarian backgrounds in common, is that how the partnership came to be?

As everyone knows Soros shorted the British Pound in 1992. I wonder if Micheal was at a party where George announced that was going to happen? Who knows.

And everyone also knows that Michael shorted the US housing market in 2008. He has been rewarded for his prescience? by much fame. There was even a movie done about it. I wonder if George was at a party when Michael announced his intention of doing this?

Hamish McKenzie how much is Substack paying Michael Burry to post on Substack?