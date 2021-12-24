Mitre 10 Hardware gold service standardBro your mask is droppingRichard SeagerDec 24, 202142ShareJacinda Ardern is responsible for this. She’s raised the snitches and she’s raised the reaction. She is the shittiest PM that NZ has ever had.Eye Patch Jack@eyepatchjackVideo has emerged of Mitre 10 Helensville (@Mitre10HV) staff assaulting a man for not wearing a mask. 4:00 AM · Dec 24, 202110 Reposts · 19 Likes42Share
This is what they want- to turn us against each other while the political class loots & pillages. Chicago has perfected this.