First of all, what does LinkedIn, which is owned by Microsoft which in turn is supposed to have made Bill Gates very rich, think Bill Gates is?

An influencer that’s what;

Along with Ardern. And sitting between them to firm this up as a very accurate take is Tony Robbins. I saw Tony Robbins in Melbourne once about two decades ago, his schtick being that he would improve the bottom lines of we business people. I was unimpressed. He did though give me my money back when I complained. Bill & Jacinda you may like to keep that in mind on your way to whereever you’re going.

Speaking of money over on Reddit the Apes are still challenging the combination of Stockmarket, unholy hedgers, algorithm based traders and general criminals in their fight with those who have shorted $GME, or Gamestop, a company based in Texas that has up to now been mostly a bricks and mortar retailer (they own EB Games).

The Apes, who are varied but many of them seem to have low paying jobs, have basically been taking the shares out of the market via direct registration (DRS) through Computershare and have therefore withdrawn the sell button as well as a few other buttons which the stockbroking community has imagined up over the last 50 years. Anyway allegedly the algorithms settled as high as $510 yesterday morning (NY time) before the NYSE put a 5 minute Halt! on trading early yesterday morning (NY time). That seems to validate the Apes’ thesis of DRS being a way to deny the hedgers their normal killing. Add in the Boston Consulting Group, as you can here, and I may just suggest conspiracy.

That the Apes are still in this game looks like a wonderful finger to the establishment. But one of the largest holders of Gamestop shares is Blackrock, and who knows what game they’re playing. Who’s going to win? Well I’ve bet on the Apes as it’s more than a little obvious that if the ‘West’ is to survive there needs to be new blood injected into its leadership. And it’s equally obvious the whole shemozzle is currently rigged in favour of the untalented who have clearly showed that they don’t believe in any markeplace with their vaccine attempts to clear out the competition. A sign of their inferiority complexes? I think so. HODL!

There’s games aplenty afoot in the crypto currency jurisdiction as well. Just about every central bank has a team working on enslaving their citizens in one. Apparently a few of the Central Banks are basing their shit coins on Ripple which after climbing to 90 cents a few days ago has slipped back to 86 or so. But that’s still up from a month ago. Bitcoin is also up from its recent lows around the 33k mark and was languishing around 47k last time I looked. There’s also pressure on Bitcoin to alter their algorithms to be more environmentally friendly. Then you have whatever NFT is, and here Gamestop is involved again. I still havn’t worked out why there’s so much fanfare of NFT but maybe one day I’ll figure it out. If I can be bothered.

I personally think there’s a place for a coin that locks out billionaires and those working in the tyranny jurisdiction. We could call it Ethical Coin. Because most of this space is currently very unethical. But if you believe in fiat currencies I think you’re also about to be disappointed. Rock and a hard place.

A transactivist from 2009. He didn’t like me finding this blog post of his. I was blocked immediately (last year when I still had a Twitter account). He calls himself Ruth these days. I believe him in what he says below.

Finally a few funnies. Woke ones.

I’m sure this guy lives in Dunedin.

Exemption please.

Still working on stuff in the background. I have to go and set up a server in Iceland now. That’s for resetthereset.org