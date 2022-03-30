Plebeian Resistance

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Margaret Anna Alice's avatar
Margaret Anna Alice
Mar 30, 2022

People *actually* follow Jacinda? 😳😆

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23 replies by Richard Seager and others
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Stegiel
Mar 30, 2022

"More hateful still the miscreant who seeks When caught, to make a virtue of a crime.” https://rairfoundation.com/scandal-germanys-highest-court-admits-covid-vaccines-are-harmful-even-fatal-yet-upholds-mandate-video/

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