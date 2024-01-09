Plebeian Resistance

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Stephen Simac's avatar
Stephen Simac
Jan 11, 2024

This makes as much sense to me as the Miami Portal.

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Brigadoon
Jan 9, 2024

the first thing they do is remove the filthy mattresses, then hurredly shove books into the "tunnel", suddenly breaking out chanting and clapping religious ditties when the cops appear. When you find a hidden room or tunnel, that's just what you do. Right?

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