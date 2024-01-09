More tunnels found
This time in Brooklyn
LOL.
Apparently these batchelors (bochurim) were digging through to the girls dorm.
Not sure that I believe that.
And 770 aye?
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This makes as much sense to me as the Miami Portal.
the first thing they do is remove the filthy mattresses, then hurredly shove books into the "tunnel", suddenly breaking out chanting and clapping religious ditties when the cops appear. When you find a hidden room or tunnel, that's just what you do. Right?