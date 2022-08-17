I have my candidate page up at https://www.seagerformayor.nz/

You can join my campaign as a subscriber or a volunteer. And there is an opportunity to donate as well and although this is not currently working on Wix, a 7 day wait I’m told, the links to payments to my blog here are working fine.

The work on the candidate website is all mine although there’s not much coding involved just personalization of a template. It’s on Wix which seems fine for the task. Other platforms that I looked at were CiviCRM which was too complicated for a one person team right now and Nationbuilder which I didn’t really want to use due to its popularity amongst the establishment.

If you can volunteer, I’d love your help. I’m even more up against the media here than Lee Vandervis is in my experience. Here’s an example of that;

https://themish.substack.com/p/this-is-not-a-hit-piece-pamela-taylor/comment/8441476

They’re currently trying to starve me of publicity, I guess because they figure that I’m competent and that I threaten the gravy train that they and their colleagues/owners are on. There animosity was evident in the last election, in 2019, as well. Aaron Hawkins is their man and they all play idiots on Twitter with each other.

If you have any suggestions for the website please add them in the comments below.

Wish me luck at least as I’m going to bloody well need it.

#SeagerForMayor #SeagerForCouncil #DCC #Dunedin