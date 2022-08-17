My candidate page
For Mayor (and council) Dunedin City Council
I have my candidate page up at https://www.seagerformayor.nz/
You can join my campaign as a subscriber or a volunteer. And there is an opportunity to donate as well and although this is not currently working on Wix, a 7 day wait I’m told, the links to payments to my blog here are working fine.
Seager for Mayor (.co.nz & .nz 😉) is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The work on the candidate website is all mine although there’s not much coding involved just personalization of a template. It’s on Wix which seems fine for the task. Other platforms that I looked at were CiviCRM which was too complicated for a one person team right now and Nationbuilder which I didn’t really want to use due to its popularity amongst the establishment.
If you can volunteer, I’d love your help. I’m even more up against the media here than Lee Vandervis is in my experience. Here’s an example of that;
https://themish.substack.com/p/this-is-not-a-hit-piece-pamela-taylor/comment/8441476
They’re currently trying to starve me of publicity, I guess because they figure that I’m competent and that I threaten the gravy train that they and their colleagues/owners are on. There animosity was evident in the last election, in 2019, as well. Aaron Hawkins is their man and they all play idiots on Twitter with each other.
If you have any suggestions for the website please add them in the comments below.
Wish me luck at least as I’m going to bloody well need it.
#SeagerForMayor #SeagerForCouncil #DCC #Dunedin
Seager for Mayor (.co.nz & .nz 😉) is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Have you seen this? Your name is on the list: https://www.reddit.com/r/newzealand/comments/wrulv5/developing_list_of_vff_sovereign_or_antigov/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf
I enjoyed reading your ‘essay’. Dunedin: Towards a Sustainable Urban Ecosystem.
The suggested solutions to problems will take time to be 'digested', but I hope people will think carefully about what you have to offer. Not many of us have such a comprehensive insight into the cause of environmental issues as you have. We tend to look at everything in isolation and can’t appreciate the chain of events to see the reason for what we are going through.