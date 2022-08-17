Plebeian Resistance

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John Hayes
Aug 22, 2022

Have you seen this? Your name is on the list: https://www.reddit.com/r/newzealand/comments/wrulv5/developing_list_of_vff_sovereign_or_antigov/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf

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4 replies by Richard Seager
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Fay
Aug 18, 2022

I enjoyed reading your ‘essay’. Dunedin: Towards a Sustainable Urban Ecosystem.

The suggested solutions to problems will take time to be 'digested', but I hope people will think carefully about what you have to offer. Not many of us have such a comprehensive insight into the cause of environmental issues as you have. We tend to look at everything in isolation and can’t appreciate the chain of events to see the reason for what we are going through.

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