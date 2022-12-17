My daughter graduated yesterday

Earlier this year my daughter, due to the edicts of the Ardern Government and being of the view that the university/government mandated Covid vaccination was harmful, was not allowed to attend the 3rd year of her course. She was eventually allowed back in April, after missing the first few months of the year (there was no ability to do the course online) and yesterday she graduated with merit. And she succeeded in her first job application a few weeks ago (no help as far as I know). So yes I’m a proud father.

The graduation march was led by Dunedin’s tangata whenua Scottish division (which we have connections to).

(Otago Daily Times video)